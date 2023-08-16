SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Smoky conditions shut down Tuesday night horse races in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 8:41 am
Racing to the finish line at the Assiniboia Downs in June 2023. View image in full screen
Racing to the finish line at the Assiniboia Downs in June 2023. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Manitoba racing fans were out of luck Tuesday night, as Assiniboia Downs cancelled its events due to lingering poor air quality.

The Downs, located just west of Winnipeg, said in the interest of both the horses and the riders, it was forced to cancel the events because of the smoke that continues to pour into the region from wildfires in the northern Prairies and Northwest Territories.

Racing is scheduled to resume Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m., although it remains air quality-dependent.

As of Wednesday morning, Environment Canada had issued a special air quality statement for Manitoba, indicating regions throughout the southern part of the province will see varying amounts of smoke throughout the day, while northern Manitoba will be hit harder.

The statement said poor conditions are expected to be more widespread across the province Wednesday night, with improvement in the north by Thursday morning and the south by Thursday evening.

Trending Now

Older adults, children and people with health conditions are at higher risk of experiencing the negative effects of wildfire smoke, Environment Canada said, as are those who are pregnant or work outdoors.

Manitobans are urged to take precautions.

Inside the Winnipeg office managing wildfire response across Canada

 

