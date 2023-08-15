Menu

Weather

Wildfire smoke blankets Manitoba Tuesday

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 2:49 pm
Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Tuesday Aug. 15
A special air quality statement is currently in effect for nearly all of Manitoba Tuesday. 'Global News Morning' weather specialist Drew Stremick has a look at the current weather outlook for Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Smoke from wildfires in neighbouring provinces settled over Manitoba Tuesday, prompting a special air quality statement for Winnipeg and the surrounding region.

The statement says a low-pressure system moving into the region Tuesday night will improve conditions in some regions of the province on Wednesday but more smoke is expected to move in as the low-pressure system departs.

The federal Air Quality Health Index sits at a moderate risk Tuesday, high risk Tuesday night and high risk through much of Wednesday before dropping to a low risk Wednesday night, according to Environment and Natural Resources.

People with lung disease or breathing problems are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke and are asked to avoid going outdoors.

Emergency management and air quality concerns in Manitoba
Wildfire Smoke Air Quality Health Index Special Air Quality Statement Manitoba Wildfires manitoba air quality Winnipeg air quality environment and natural resources
