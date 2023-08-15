Wildfire smoke blankets Manitoba Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Smoke from wildfires in neighbouring provinces settled over Manitoba Tuesday, prompting a special air quality statement for Winnipeg and the surrounding region.

The statement says a low-pressure system moving into the region Tuesday night will improve conditions in some regions of the province on Wednesday but more smoke is expected to move in as the low-pressure system departs.

The federal Air Quality Health Index sits at a moderate risk Tuesday, high risk Tuesday night and high risk through much of Wednesday before dropping to a low risk Wednesday night, according to Environment and Natural Resources.

People with lung disease or breathing problems are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke and are asked to avoid going outdoors.