‘The Working Man’ takes a hit in Kelowna

A well-known bronze statue in Kelowna, B.C.’s downtown has been knocked down and received some significant damage.

The Working Man, a fixture at the corner of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street near Kelowna’s City Hall, was knocked over and sustained significant damage around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Employees with the City of Kelowna reviewed CCTV and determined four men, believed to be in their 20s, caused the issue.

View image in full screen These four men are suspects in the working man statue vandalism. Courtesy: RCMP

“These individuals caused significant and costly damage to something with sentimental value to Kelowna’s downtown core and community. It is imperative that we work together and hold those responsible accountable.” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the four men and has offered a photo to help identify them.

If you can identify any of these individuals, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2023-47424. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at http://www.crimestoppers.net or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).