Crime

‘The Working Man’ takes a hit in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:15 pm
Rebate program launched for businesses hit by vandals
WATCH: Some business owners in Kelowna say they're pleased to see the province stepping up to protect them, after it was announced that small business owners who have been impacted by vandalism will now be able to apply for a pair of grants. Jayden Wasney reports – Jul 27, 2023
A well-known bronze statue in Kelowna, B.C.’s downtown has been knocked down and received some significant damage.

The Working Man, a fixture at the corner of  Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street near Kelowna’s City Hall, was knocked over and sustained significant damage around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Employees with the City of Kelowna reviewed CCTV and determined four men, believed to be in their 20s, caused the issue.

These four men are suspects in the working man statue vandalism. View image in full screen
These four men are suspects in the working man statue vandalism. Courtesy: RCMP

“These individuals caused significant and costly damage to something with sentimental value to Kelowna’s downtown core and community. It is imperative that we work together and hold those responsible accountable.” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a press release.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the four men and has offered a photo to help identify them.

If you can identify any of these individuals, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2023-47424. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at http://www.crimestoppers.net or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

  • Suspect 1: Male, late 20s, tall, medium build, curly brown hair, facial hair, black button shirt, black shorts, green baseball cap, black shoes.
  • Suspect 2: Male, late 20s, shorter, medium build, short brown hair, light facial hair, black V-neck t-shirt, green shorts, black shoes.
  • Suspect 3: Male, late 20s, taller, medium build, longer blonde hair in the back, black facial hair, black tank top, pink and yellow floral board shorts, black baseball cap, blueish cowboy boots.
  • Suspect 4: Male, late 20s, tall, medium build, appears to have medium-length dark-coloured hair, black backpack, blue and white floral shirt, beige cargo shorts, grey shoes with grey socks.
