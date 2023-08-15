SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfire conditions expected to get worse in B.C. as dry cold front on the way

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Weather impact on B.C. wildfires'
Weather impact on B.C. wildfires
WATCH: The recent heat wave is creating tinder dry conditions that are making for a dangerous wildfire situation around the province. BCWS Lead Fire Weather Forecaster Matthew MacDonald says a cold front coming in later this week will also likely bring threats of lightning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hot and dry weather has already exacerbated B.C.’s wildfire season and forecasters expect conditions will only get worse later in the week.

The BC Wildfire Service’s lead forecaster said a dry cold front will come into the province on Thursday and Friday and is expected to bring plenty of wind, which could invigorate existing fires.

The front could also bring thunderstorms, which could start new fires.

Aggressive fire growth is expected, the BC Wildfire Service said, and the Central and Southern Interior regions are especially at risk.

“We’re anticipating these fires are going to grow in size and become quite aggressive and it’s the type of environment where you know the safety of our crews is of the utmost importance,” Matthew MacDonald, lead fire weather forecaster with the Wildfire Service said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This type of weather on Thursday, we’re probably going to be taking a big stand back and a big breadth of safety because it’s going to be that type of aggressive fire environment.”

The service said if you live in an area under evacuation alert, be sure to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice if conditions worsen.

Click to play video: 'Lessons B.C. can learn from Maui wildfires'
Lessons B.C. can learn from Maui wildfires

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald is also warning about high temperatures and those will continue to climb.

Trending Now

“We actually broke 14 new temperature records across the province yesterday,” he said Tuesday. “You know, temperatures getting already into the 40-degree mark in places like Lytton and Lillooet. And, you know, we’re just kind of halfway through this heat wave. So lots more heat on the way right up until Thursday.

MacDonald also said more than 1.5 million hectares of forest have burned this season, which has broken records.

“If we look at our current moisture content or lack thereof, really, it is kind of you know, there’s a bull’s eye in it around the Cariboo region and that extends south into the Kamloops Fire Centre,” MacDonald added.

“So areas including the entirety of the Okanagan down through the Similkameen in and then if we move east in the province into the Monashee and Selkirk, so places like Revelstoke, Golden down through Castlegar and then all the way to the eastern corner into Fernie, that entirety of the Southern Interior and Central Interior is very dry right now.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. family loses home in Maui wildfire'
B.C. family loses home in Maui wildfire
Advertisement
More on BC
BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC wildfire latestBC wildfire FridayBC wildfire Thursdaywildfire conditionsBC front comingBC wildfire conditions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices