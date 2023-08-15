3 adults, 2 small children home during late-night Markham house robbery

York Regional Police say they are searching for multiple suspects after a home invasion robbery in Markham, Ont., on Monday.
Police said the invasion happened at around 3:50 a.m. at a home in the Warden Avenue and Cachet Parkway area.
Investigators said three or four male suspects “forced their way into the home and restrained one of the victims.”
A second victim was able to call police just before she was spotted by the suspects, police said.
In total, police said three adults and two small children were home during the time of the invasion.
The suspects fled the home before officers arrived.
“Fortunately, no one was injured,” police said.
The suspects are described as men between 20 and 30 years old who were wearing all black and had black ski masks on, police said.
Investigators are looking to speak to anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage of the area from early Monday.
