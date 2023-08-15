Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Social media’s changing landscape, Saskatoon Folkfest, previewing the Philippines pavilion, and multi-generational family vacations in Travel Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The changing landscape of social media: ADvice

Social media is ever-changing, with X — formally Twitter — making headlines along with Threads.

But is there a place for both these companies and was it a good decision for Threads to move ahead so quickly and capitalize on the Twitter changes?

Marketing expert Ryan Townend with William Joseph Communications looks at the changing social media landscape and what companies need to do to keep their users engaged.

3:43 The changing landscape of social media: ADvice

Connecting communities at Saskatoon Folkfest

Showcasing culture and diversity, Saskatoon Folkfest is connecting communities.

Performances, activities and food will be showcased at 17 pavilions over three days starting on Aug. 17.

Executive director Terresa Strohan and Ukraine youth ambassador Valya Long preview Saskatoon Folkfest.

4:00 Connecting communities at Saskatoon Folkfest

Previewing the Philippines pavilion at Saskatoon Folkfest

Saskatoon Folkfest is a summertime favourite, with 17 pavilions at various locations around the city.

As part of the festivities, the Filipino Canadian Association of Saskatchewan is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the Philippines pavilion.

Jenelyn Santos Ong and Rex Cabellon preview what to expect at the pavilion, including a tasty treat — steamed buns.

4:23 Previewing the Philippines pavilion at Saskatoon Folkfest

Planning a multi-generational family vacation: Travel Tips

Whether it’s at the beach, cruising or on a tour, there are endless options for family vacations.

However, Czarina Sastaunik with Uniglobe Carefree Travel says it is important to plan a multi-generational vacation well in advance, including having a budget in place.

Sastaunik looks more at multi-generational travel along with the deal of the day in Travel Tips.

4:22 Planning a multi-generational family vacation: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 15

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 15.