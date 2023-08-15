Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with 1st-degree murder in downtown stabbing

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 15, 2023 10:05 am
Police have made an arrest in connection to an Aug. 8 fatal stabbing on George St. North in Peterborough, Ont. View image in full screen
Police have made an arrest in connection to an Aug. 8 fatal stabbing on George St. North in Peterborough, Ont. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have made an arrest in connection with the city’s second homicide of 2023 last week.

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts held another media conference in the downtown to update the investigation into the death of city resident Jacob Jansen on Aug. 8.

Betts said the 27-year-old man was found with a stab wound outside the Maple Moose Pub on George Street North around 11:30 p.m. that night. Jansen later died in hospital.

The police chief said an assault on Jansen “occurred on the sidewalk” in the area of George and Simcoe streets. Nearby Fleming Park was closed a day later as part of the investigation.

On Monday, Aug. 14, officers located and arrested William Weir, 32, of Peterborough, who was charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Betts reiterated that the alleged assault was captured on video from the recently installed closed-circuit television cameras in the downtown core. The 12 cameras were operational on July 31.

“It proved to be a vital piece of evidence in this investigation,” Betts said.

The police chief says investigators are still trying to determine the relationship between the accused and the victim.

Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts provides an update on the homicide investigation on Aug. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service Chief Stuart Betts provides an update on the homicide investigation on Aug. 15, 2023. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

Betts said he couldn’t comment on the events that led up to the alleged assault.

When asked if the Jansen was experiencing homelessness at the time, Betts responded “this particular individual was known to be on the streets; however, I can’t speak to the specifics of his circumstances, just that he was well-known in and around the community on the streets.”

Story continues below advertisement

Betts said Weir has had prior criminal convictions for violent offences but was not currently not on bail or probation.

According to court documents, Weir over a decade ago served a sentence for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and served probation for assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

Weir is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, Betts said.

Jansen’s death was the second homicide in Peterborough in 2023, following the shooting death of 36-year-old Sarah King at a Wolfe Street tent encampment on June 2. Police said the mother of two was not a resident of the encampment.

A week later, police arrested a man for first-degree murder.

— more to come

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police investigate second homicide of 2023'
Peterborough police investigate second homicide of 2023
Story continues below advertisement

 

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

Related News
HomicideStabbingPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimefatal stabbingdowntown PeterboroughPeterborough homicideStuart BettsFleming ParkJacob JansenJacob Jansen murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices