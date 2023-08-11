Peterborough police identify victim of fatal downtown stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., have identified the city’s second homicide victim of 2023.

On Friday morning, the Peterborough Police Service identified the victim as Jacob Jansen, 27, of Peterborough.

Police say his name is being released with permission of the family.

Late Tuesday night, police responded to reports of an injured man outside a business on George St. North. They found Jansen with a stab wound. He later died in hospital.

Police chief Stuart Betts says the incident was captured on CCTV cameras recently installed in the downtown core.

Nearby Fleming Park was closed on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

A suspect is still at large.

“The investigation is ongoing and police continue to appeal to the public to come forward with any information,” police stated/

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca