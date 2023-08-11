Menu

Crime

Peterborough police identify victim of fatal downtown stabbing

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 11:53 am
Police closed off a section of sidewalk following a reported stabbing on George Street in downtown Peterborough on Aug. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Police closed off a section of sidewalk following a reported stabbing on George Street in downtown Peterborough on Aug. 8, 2023. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Police in Peterborough, Ont., have identified the city’s second homicide victim of 2023.

On Friday morning, the Peterborough Police Service identified the victim as Jacob Jansen, 27, of Peterborough.

Police say his name is being released with permission of the family.

Late Tuesday night, police responded to reports of an injured man outside a business on George St. North. They found Jansen with a stab wound. He later died in hospital.

Police chief Stuart Betts says the incident was captured on CCTV cameras recently installed in the downtown core.

Nearby Fleming Park was closed on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

Peterborough police investigate second homicide of 2023

A suspect is still at large.

“The investigation is ongoing and police continue to appeal to the public to come forward with any information,” police stated/

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

HomicidePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimedowntown Peterboroughpeterborough stabbingPeterborough murderPeterborough homicidePeterborough homicide case
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

