Victim of fatal Market Mall shooting identified, stolen suspect vehicle sought

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service investigators are seeking dashcam footage of Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a popular northwest mall as well as video from Kensington in the days prior.

The victim, identified by police as 24-year-old Danny Truong of Calgary, was shot outside the south entrance of Market Mall shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Truong was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police continue to search for a white 2015 Volvo XC60 with a missing gas cap in connection with the shooting, but have since determined that the hybrid SUV was stolen after speaking with the registered owner.

After the shots were fired, the XC60 was spotted heading north on Shaganappi Trail toward Crowchild Trail.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police are seeking dashcam footage from anyone who was near the Side Street Pub and Grill, located at 1167 Kensington Cres. N.W., from between 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and noon on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Saturday’s fatal shooting is not connected to Friday’s shooting at Deerfoot City in northeast Calgary.