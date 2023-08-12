Menu

Crime

Calgary police locks down Market Mall after shooting

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 5:29 pm
Global News has confirmed Calgary police have locked down Market Mall due to a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Global News has confirmed Calgary police have locked down Market Mall due to a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon. Global News
Global News has confirmed Calgary police have locked down Market Mall due to a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was first reported just after 2 p.m. Police officers and vehicles can be seen in the area.

Details are scarce and Global News has reached out to the CPS for more information.

Trending Now

This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they are available.

