Calgary police locks down Market Mall after shooting

Global News has confirmed Calgary police have locked down Market Mall due to a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was first reported just after 2 p.m. Police officers and vehicles can be seen in the area.
Details are scarce and Global News has reached out to the CPS for more information.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they are available.
