Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating shooting at The Rec Room Friday evening

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 6:01 pm
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting that happened at The Rec Room on Friday evening. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting that happened at The Rec Room on Friday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting that happened at The Rec Room on Friday evening.

According to a CPS spokesperson, the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles exchanged gunfire in front of the arcade. Shell casings and empty bullet rounds were found at the scene, officers said.

Two teens were taken to hospital but have since been released, police said.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests were made, the CPS spokesperson told Global News. Search warrants were issued for the vehicles involved but police did not provide a description.

Trending Now

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and get a clearer picture of what happened, the spokesperson said.

More on Crime
CrimeShootingCalgary crimeCalgary ShootingNortheast Calgary shootingThe Rec Roomcalgary rec room shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices