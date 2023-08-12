Calgary police investigating shooting at The Rec Room Friday evening

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a shooting that happened at The Rec Room on Friday evening.

According to a CPS spokesperson, the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles exchanged gunfire in front of the arcade. Shell casings and empty bullet rounds were found at the scene, officers said.

Two teens were taken to hospital but have since been released, police said.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests were made, the CPS spokesperson told Global News. Search warrants were issued for the vehicles involved but police did not provide a description.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects and get a clearer picture of what happened, the spokesperson said.