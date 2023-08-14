Cougar warnings issued for Cochrane, Kananaskis Country following multiple sightings

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of cougar sightings in communities west of Calgary have authorities warning people in the area to use caution when walking or hiking in the area.

After a cougar was seen near YMCA’s Camp Chief Hector on Aug. 7 and 8, Alberta Parks issued a warning of cougar activity in the area located roughly 80 kilometres west of Calgary.

Alberta Parks said there were no reported incidents of human-wildlife interactions at the camp and the camp was continuing its operations hosting campers. Conservation officers are supporting camp staff while the warnings are in place.

On Friday, the Town of Cochrane, Alta., said a cougar had been spotted near the Cochrane RancheHouse.

“If you are planning on travelling through the Ranche, please proceed with caution,” the town posted on social media. Officials said Fish and Wildlife officials have been contacted and are aware of the situation.

On Aug. 9 and again on Aug. 11, Lorne Bremner posted on social media that a mountain lion and cubs had been “hanging around the ranch the last few nights” and posted video footage of what appears to be an adult puma walking outside a fenced yard.

A previous warning from Alberta Parks was issued in July after other cougar sightings and activity were detected near Camp Chief Hector in Kananaskis Country.

“At that time, a kill site was discovered and a carcass showing advanced signs of decay was relocated by conservation officers. No additional kill sites have been located,” an Alberta Parks spokesperson said in an email.

Alberta Parks warned that cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis region.

The predatory cats are naturally afraid of humans and had these tips to prevent any surprise encounters:

