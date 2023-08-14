Calgary resident charged after serious collision sends cyclist to hospital

See more sharing options

A 19-year-old Calgary resident has been charged after a serious motor vehicle collision sent a cyclist to hospital on Sunday.

According to a Cochrane RCMP release on Sunday afternoon, the collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist happened on Highway 22 near Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, an area around 30 km west of Calgary.

The cyclist was airlifted by Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) to a Calgary hospital, Mounties said.

On Monday, RCMP said a 19-year-old Calgary resident was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Mounties said the man remained on scene after the crash and was later arrested.

The release did not disclose the person’s identity.

The cyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries, police said.

