Alberta RCMP officer suspended with pay after being accused of stealing evidence

An RCMP officer in Alberta was arrested last month under suspicion he stole several pieces of evidence from a police station in a neighbouring community.
A news release from police said in May 2022, RCMP learned of allegations that Cpl. Brandon Smith – a police officer with Red Deer RCMP – had stolen exhibits from the exhibit room at the Blackfalds RCMP detachment.
RCMP say last month, after investigating for more than a year, police seized several exhibits from Smith’s home.
Police did not say what items are believed to have been stolen.
Smith, 44, has been charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He has been suspended with pay pending the court process and an internal investigation, police said.
