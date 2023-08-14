Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP officer suspended with pay after being accused of stealing evidence

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 14, 2023 2:45 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
An RCMP officer in Alberta was arrested last month under suspicion he stole several pieces of evidence from a police station in a neighbouring community.

A news release from police said in May 2022, RCMP learned of allegations that Cpl. Brandon Smith – a police officer with Red Deer RCMP – had stolen exhibits from the exhibit room at the Blackfalds RCMP detachment.

RCMP say last month, after investigating for more than a year, police seized several exhibits from Smith’s home.

Police did not say what items are believed to have been stolen.

Click to play video: 'Former Surrey RCMP officer facing 13 criminal charges'
Former Surrey RCMP officer facing 13 criminal charges

Smith, 44, has been charged with two counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He has been suspended with pay pending the court process and an internal investigation, police said.

