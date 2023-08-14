Menu

Fire

No one hurt in separate Monday morning fires in Winnipeg

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 3:10 pm
Winnipeg fire crews extinguish early morning blaze on Flora Avenue
Winnipeg firefighters responded to a blaze early Monday morning at a two-storey home on Flora Avenue.
A homeless encampment near the Osborne Street Bridge went up in flames Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to the riverbank near the bridge just before 7 a.m. and found an encampment engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. No one was hurt.

A few hours prior, crews went to a home on Flora Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found heavy black smoke coming from the building. The fire was put out four hours later.

Everyone got out safely and the city’s emergency social services team provided temporary shelter to displaced residents.

Both fires are under investigation.

20 residents displaced after apartment fire in Winnipeg’s North End

 

