No one hurt in separate Monday morning fires in Winnipeg

A homeless encampment near the Osborne Street Bridge went up in flames Monday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to the riverbank near the bridge just before 7 a.m. and found an encampment engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly put out the fire. No one was hurt.

A few hours prior, crews went to a home on Flora Avenue just after 1 a.m. and found heavy black smoke coming from the building. The fire was put out four hours later.

Everyone got out safely and the city’s emergency social services team provided temporary shelter to displaced residents.

Both fires are under investigation.

