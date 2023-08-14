3 suspects charged in armed robbery of Calgary consignment store

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing serious charges after police say a consignment store was robbed at gunpoint.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 9, store staff called police to report a robbery in progress at Vespucci Consignment, a second-hand high-fashion resale store.

During the call, staff claimed a man and woman entered the store, and were threatening staff and customers. The woman was allegedly armed with a gun and shot one round into the ceiling to have customers and staff listen to their demands.

2:00 Police arrest 4 after armed pawnshop robbery in southeast Edmonton

No injuries were reported and the suspects fled before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of store merchandise.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say after speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage they located a car believed to be used in the incident. On Aug. 10, police conducted a traffic stop in the northwest resulting in the arrest of the man and woman. The car was determined to be stolen.

Later that same day, two search warrants were executed in the 1300 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E., and in the 600 block of Red Stone Drive N.E., resulting in the arrest of a third suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

Police say they recovered stolen property from the store, including disguises used by the suspects and 346.3 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $27,568.

A second car that was also reported stolen was found at the second address.

1:55 Brazen robbery at Victoria jewelry store caught on video

Twenty-five-year-old Katie Lynn Carpentier has been charged with one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of breach of a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirty-year-old Steven Blair Draxel has been charged with one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, one count of stolen property over $5,000, one count of resisting arrest, and eight counts of breaching a court order.

Thirty-eight-year-old Martina Kristal Valentini has been charged with one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of wearing a disguise with intent to commit and indictable offence and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

All three were scheduled to appear in court Aug. 14.

Calgary Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.