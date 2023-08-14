S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.99 points at 20,316.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.11 points at 35,279.29. The S&P 500 index was up 14.26 points at 4,478.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 75.09 points at 13,719.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.25 cents US compared with 74.39 cents US on Friday.

The September crude contract was down 59 cents at US$82.60 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.70 at US$1,940.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$3.71 a pound.