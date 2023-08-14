Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2023 11:42 am
A sign board displays the TSX level as women walk past the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level as women walk past the Richmond-Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB
Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.99 points at 20,316.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.11 points at 35,279.29. The S&P 500 index was up 14.26 points at 4,478.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 75.09 points at 13,719.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.25 cents US compared with 74.39 cents US on Friday.

The September crude contract was down 59 cents at US$82.60 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.70 at US$1,940.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$3.71 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

