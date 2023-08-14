Monster energy drinks are being recalled in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Monster brand energy drinks have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to improper labelling and the levels of caffeine in the product.

The CFIA issued the recall Friday, saying it impacts all flavours of Monster brand energy drinks that contain caffeine and do not have bilingual labelling in English and French.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements,” the CFIA said in a statement.

The agency advised Canadians not to consume, serve or distribute the recalled product, adding it should be thrown out or returned where purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the consumption of Monster energy drinks, the CFIA said.

If you’ve experienced illness from consuming a Monster energy drink, the CFIA recommends that you reach out to your health-care provider.

“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals and those sensitive to caffeine,” the CFIA said. “Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness. ”

The recall comes weeks after the CFIA issued one for Alani Nu energy drink, over the brand being “non-compliant” in its caffeine content and labelling requirements and covering all flavours that contain caffeine and do not have bilingual labelling.

There have also been recalls for several other energy drinks in the past few weeks, including Bang, C4, Cocaine, Fast Twitch, Ghost and Ryse Fuel.

Health Canada limits the amount of caffeine allowed in energy drinks to no more than 180 milligrams, with several of those recalled in July seeing numbers in the 200s or even up to 300 mg depending on the brand.

— with files from The Canadians Press and Global News’ Sean Previl