Alani Nu latest energy drink to face warning as others recalled by CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning Canadians not to drink, sell or distribute the Alani Nu energy drink, a brand popular among celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

The CFIA says the safety warning was issued over the brand being “non-compliant” in its caffeine content and labelling requirements, with all flavours that contain caffeine and do not have bilingual labelling affected.

“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine,” the CFIA said in a statement.

Alani Nu is sold in stores across the country, with its own website saying it is sold at Costco, GNC, Loblaws, Independent Grocer and several others.

It’s not the first energy drink to face a safety warning or full recall in Canada, with multiple brands seeing some of their products recalled last month, including six just last Friday.

In that recall, Bang, C4, Cocaine, Fast Twitch, Ghost and Ryse Fuel saw some of their products recalled due to caffeine amounts and labelling issues.

Health Canada limits the amount of caffeine allowed in energy drinks to no more than 180 milligrams, with several of those recalled earlier last month seeing numbers in the 200s or even up to 300 mg depending on the brand. In addition, energy drinks are required to carry a “cautionary label statement indicating that these beverages are not recommended for those under 14 years old, pregnant or breastfeeding women or individuals sensitive to caffeine.”

Like some of the energy drinks recalled, such as YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime or certain types of 5 Hour Energy, Alani Nu contains more than the allowable amount of caffeine, with it advertised as having 200 mg and zero sugar.

The agency advises that children and adolescents under 18 should keep caffeine intake to 2.5 mg per kilogram of body weight per day. As an example, an average 16-year-old boy weighing 60 kilograms, or 132 pounds, should consume no more than about 150 mg of caffeine per day.

In the CFIA’s safety warning for Alani Nu’s energy drink, Canadians are told to contact their health-care provider if they believe they became sick due to consuming the beverage. It also adds that those selling the product should no longer do so.