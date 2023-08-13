SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Recipe: Prawn kimchi poke bowl

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Hanai packs a Hawaiian punch'
Cooking Together: Hanai packs a Hawaiian punch
WATCH: Tess Bevernage from Hanai reflects on the tragedy in Maui from earlier this week before walking Jennifer Palma through a prawn kimchi poke bowl.
Tess Bevernage from Hanai reflects on the tragedy in Maui from earlier this week before walking Jennifer Palma through a prawn kimchi poke bowl.

Serves 1 to 2

Ingredients

10 prawns

1 cup of kimchi chopped

1/2 cup of seaweed salad mix

1 cup of salted cucumber (rinsed)

1 tablespoon of sesame oil

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

Green onions, finely chopped

Method

Blanch your prawns in simmering water and shock in an ice bath. This prevents overcooking your shrimp. Once cooled, peel shells and set aside.

Cut your cucumbers into 1-inch rounds and salt. Set aside to let the moisture come out to the cucumbers, about 10-15 minutes. Once done, rinse and squeeze the cucumbers to slightly crack them for better sauce traction. Toss into a bowl with chopped kimchi, sesame oil, soy sauce.

Cut your shrimp length-wise or into chunks and toss into the bowl. Let sit at least 1 hour before eating. Can be prepared 1 day ahead.

Enjoy over rice or as a side to any meal!

