Recipe: Prawn kimchi poke bowl

Tess Bevernage from Hanai reflects on the tragedy in Maui from earlier this week before walking Jennifer Palma through a prawn kimchi poke bowl.
Serves 1 to 2
Ingredients
10 prawns
1 cup of kimchi chopped
1/2 cup of seaweed salad mix
1 cup of salted cucumber (rinsed)
1 tablespoon of sesame oil
1 tablespoon of soy sauce
Green onions, finely chopped
Method
Blanch your prawns in simmering water and shock in an ice bath. This prevents overcooking your shrimp. Once cooled, peel shells and set aside.
Cut your cucumbers into 1-inch rounds and salt. Set aside to let the moisture come out to the cucumbers, about 10-15 minutes. Once done, rinse and squeeze the cucumbers to slightly crack them for better sauce traction. Toss into a bowl with chopped kimchi, sesame oil, soy sauce.
Cut your shrimp length-wise or into chunks and toss into the bowl. Let sit at least 1 hour before eating. Can be prepared 1 day ahead.
Enjoy over rice or as a side to any meal!
Comments