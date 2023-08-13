Menu

Canada

Adult dead, child to recover after pair pulled from lake in Kincardine, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 13, 2023 9:18 am
Police say the incident is considered not suspicious. View image in full screen
Police say the incident is considered not suspicious. OPP/Twitter
OPP say one person is dead after being rescued from the water in Lake Huron near Kincardine, Ont.

Police say they received a report of an unresponsive person in the lake Saturday around 11:17 a.m. A 66-year-old man was pulled from the water and pronounced dead in hospital.

Community members reportedly also rescued a seven-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Police say the incident is considered not suspicious.

Out of respect for the family, police say they will not be releasing identities of the individuals involved in the incident.

