Two tragic endings to Father Day’s in the Okanagan–and both involving drownings. One of those tragedies involves a Lower Mainland family who came up to the Okanagan for the weekend. The parents and their four children were enjoying Mill Creek Regional Park near Kelowna when one of the kids slipped into the creek. Her father jumped in to help but as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the rescue ended with him losing his life.