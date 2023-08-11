Menu

Crime

Edmonton police ask for security footage after female found dead in Calder area home

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 5:15 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police departmentÕs downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alberta on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alberta on April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a female found at a residence near 123th Street and 128th Avenue at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

EPS said northwest patrol officers were called by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services after they found a deceased female at a home. Police did not say if the victim was an adult or child.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14.

Investigators would like to see home security video or dashcam footage from anyone that lives in or was driving through the area, near 123 Street and 128 Avenue, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

