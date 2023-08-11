Towerhill Road in Peterborough’s north end closed for police investigation

Towerhill Road in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., is closed for a police investigation on Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a Jeep crashing into a pole at corner of Towerhill and Chemong Road.
A nearby car dealership has also been taped off.
Witnesses at the scene told Global News off camera that the driver fled the scene on foot and allegedly was carrying a firearm.
Police have yet to confirm any details.
Towerhill Road is closed between Chemong Road and Fairbairn Street for an investigation.
Details on condition the driver are unclear at this time.
The road is expected to the closed for several hours.
