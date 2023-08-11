Menu

Crime

Towerhill Road in Peterborough’s north end closed for police investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 5:30 pm
Towerhill Road in north end of Peterborough closed for police investigation
Towerhill Road in the north end of Peterborough was closed Friday afternoon for a police investigation. Around 2:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a Jeep which had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Chemong Road and Towerhill Road. Police have yet to provide any details on the incident.
Towerhill Road in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., is closed for a police investigation on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a Jeep crashing into a pole at corner of Towerhill and Chemong Road.

A nearby car dealership has also been taped off.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News off camera that the driver fled the scene on foot and allegedly was carrying a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have yet to confirm any details.

Towerhill Road is closed between Chemong Road and Fairbairn Street for an investigation.

Details on condition the driver are unclear at this time.

The road is expected to the closed for several hours.

Peterborough Police ServiceSIUSpecial Investigations UnitPolice ShootingPeterborough crimeFirearmTowerhill Road
