Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba Liquor Marts to close for the weekend as strike continues

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 4:13 pm
Liquor Marts in Manitoba are set to close for the weekend due to a labour dispute between workers and Manitoba Liquor and Lottery over wage increases. View image in full screen
Liquor Marts in Manitoba are set to close for the weekend due to a labour dispute between workers and Manitoba Liquor and Lottery over wage increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Liquor Marts in Manitoba are set to close for the weekend as a result of the ongoing strike over employee wages.

Several locations will remain open Friday but are set to close at 5 p.m., then all Manitoba Liquor and Lottery-operated stores will be closed until Monday, according to The Manitoba Liquor Marts website.

This will affect several stores in Grant Park, Garden City, Hargrave, and Ellice. MBLL originally didn’t plan to have any stores open on the weekend, but the Crestview store on Portage and the St. Vital store on Dakota will be open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. using replacement workers.

The Eastwinds Liquor Mart in Transcona will remain open but only to commercial customers.

Meanwhile, some rural retailers authorized by MBLL may still be open but may be dealing with a limited selection.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Persons with alcohol dependency may face withdrawal amid Winnipeg liquor mart strike: psychologist'
Persons with alcohol dependency may face withdrawal amid Winnipeg liquor mart strike: psychologist

The head of the union representing striking Manitoba Liquor and Lottery employees says members will continue to picket province-wide until the Crown corporation presents them with what they feel is a fair deal.

Trending Now

Strike action began on July 19 when negotiations between the union and the Crown corporation began. Since then, multiple stores have been locked and MBLL has hired replacement workers to work the distribution centre.

Union members are demanding the same wage increase Premier Heather Stefanson and her cabinet are due to receive – 3.3 per cent in 2023 and 3.6 per cent in 2024.

With files from Global’s Nicole Buffie

More on Canada
Manitobapay equitypay gapMBLLliquor strikeStrikingWinnioeg
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices