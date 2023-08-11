Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man charged with impaired driving in connection with fatal Capilano Bridge crash

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Anger after young woman killed by an alleged impaired driver on Edmonton bridge'
Anger after young woman killed by an alleged impaired driver on Edmonton bridge
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 26, 2023) A 20-year-old woman was killed by an alleged impaired driver over the weekend in east Edmonton. Her vehicle was hit by someone driving the wrong way on the Capilano Bridge. As Sarah Komadina reports, a Sherwood Park mom with MADD said the crash brings back difficult memories – Jun 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a deadly crash on Edmonton’s Capilano Bridge earlier this summer.

In a news release issued Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said 23-year-old Tryton Desjarlais, of Edmonton, has been charged with impaired operation causing death, two counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, “impaired operation over 80 mgs%,” dangerous driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and one count of driving while unauthorized.

The charges stem from a collision that occurred on the Capilano Bridge on Wayne Gretzky Drive at about 3 a.m. on June 25.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene after a pickup truck collided with an SUV. Police said a 20-year-old passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital in critical condition, “where he remains today.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Desjarlais was driving the pickup truck. He was also taken to hospital in critical condition while a 21-year-old woman who was also in the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, investigators believe the pickup truck was headed north in the southbound landes of Wayne Gretzky Drive “at a high rate of speed” when the collision occurred.

They said the truck almost hit an EPS vehicle that happened to be on the bridge at the same time and then hit the SUV.

Earlier this summer, a family friend of the woman who died in the Capilano Bridge crash identified her as Jayda Mitchell and said she was from Toronto.

Mitchell was in Edmonton to visit a friend when the crash happened.

Trending Now

On a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Mitchell’s funeral, her mother described her as a “beacon of light in (her) life.”

“Her vibrant spirit, her infectious laughter and her compassionate heart touched the lives of all who knew her. She possessed a zest for life that was unparalleled, and her dreams and aspirations filled her days with boundless hope. Jayda was a remarkable young woman, radiating kindness and love wherever she went.”

A photo of Jayda Mitchell who was killed in a crash in Edmonton in June 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of Jayda Mitchell who was killed in a crash in Edmonton in June 2023. Supplied by family

As of Friday afternoon, police said there have been a total of 12 fatal crashes on Edmonton roads in 2023, leaving 15 people dead.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSFatal CrashEdmonton crimedeadly crashfatal Edmonton crashdeadly edmonton crashCapilano Bridge crashDeadly Capilano Bridge crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices