Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 11

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 11'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Aug. 11
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Aug. 11.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and harvest season in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Challenges dealing with drought and affordability: Premier Scott Moe

There are many important conversations happening right now in Saskatchewan.

The provincial government is dealing with drought issues in the province along with challenges surrounding the cost of living and housing.

Chris Carr digs into those pressing matters with Premier Scott Moe.

Click to play video: 'Challenges dealing with drought and affordability: Premier Scott Moe'
Challenges dealing with drought and affordability: Premier Scott Moe

Premier Scott Moe outlines his vision for Saskatchewan

Premier Scott Moe says the province continues to assess the Saskatchewan Income Support Program’s ways to better support people in communities.

Moe also says there is an opportunity for the province in the transition to a greener economy and lower emissions.

He discusses those issues and his vision for the province in the coming year with Chris Carr.

Click to play video: 'Premier Scott Moe outlines his vision for Saskatchewan'
Premier Scott Moe outlines his vision for Saskatchewan

Making the most of harvest season: Garden Tips

From tomatoes to asparagus, vegetables are almost ready to harvest from backyard and community gardens.

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers has tips and tricks on getting a better crop during harvest season.

Vanduyvendyk also looks at ways to have a more successful growing season next year in Garden Tips.

Click to play video: 'Making the most of harvest season: Garden Tips'
Making the most of harvest season: Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 11

Morning showers, afternoon sunny breaks — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Aug. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 11'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 11
Scott MoeSaskatchewan Premier Scott MoeGlobal News Morning SaskatoonPremier Scott MoeGarden TipsDutch GrowersSaskatchwan Party
