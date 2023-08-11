Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Aug. 11

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and harvest season in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Aug. 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Challenges dealing with drought and affordability: Premier Scott Moe

There are many important conversations happening right now in Saskatchewan.

The provincial government is dealing with drought issues in the province along with challenges surrounding the cost of living and housing.

Chris Carr digs into those pressing matters with Premier Scott Moe.

Challenges dealing with drought and affordability: Premier Scott Moe

Premier Scott Moe outlines his vision for Saskatchewan

Premier Scott Moe says the province continues to assess the Saskatchewan Income Support Program’s ways to better support people in communities.

Moe also says there is an opportunity for the province in the transition to a greener economy and lower emissions.

He discusses those issues and his vision for the province in the coming year with Chris Carr.

Premier Scott Moe outlines his vision for Saskatchewan

Making the most of harvest season: Garden Tips

From tomatoes to asparagus, vegetables are almost ready to harvest from backyard and community gardens.

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers has tips and tricks on getting a better crop during harvest season.

Vanduyvendyk also looks at ways to have a more successful growing season next year in Garden Tips.

Making the most of harvest season: Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Aug. 11

Morning showers, afternoon sunny breaks — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Aug. 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

