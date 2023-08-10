Portion of Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway closed amid police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) is closed between two exits on Thursday due to a police investigation, causing major congestion.

In a tweet just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Toronto police said the DVP is closed along the northbound side at the Bay Street and Bloor Street exit, and southbound at the Don Mills Road exit.

Toronto police told Global News there was a person in crisis on the bridge.

Officers said the Leaside Bridge is also closed in both directions.

Police warned motorists to “expect delays in the area.”

