Health

Picture Butte outpatient clinic closing

By Liam Nixon Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 3:50 pm
Alberta Health Services logo and office in South Edmonton. On Thursday, January 20, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services logo and office in South Edmonton. On Thursday, January 20, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. A province-wide network outage is affecting some health services in Alberta Health Services (AHS) facilities, according to a tweet from AHS Monday. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In another setback to health care in southern Alberta, Global News has confirmed the outpatient clinic at the Piyami Health Centre in Picture Butte is closing its doors.

The clinic provides non-emergency care for ailments including sprains or simple fractures, minor cuts or burns, and earaches or ear infections.

The province confirmed the clinic will shut down on Oct. 15, 2023.

No reason is being given for the closure, and Health Minister Adriana Lagrange was not made available for an interview on Thursday. However, Scott Johnston, the press secretary for the health minister, issued a statement on the development.

“This closure will not affect other Alberta Health Services (AHS) services at that location,” he said. “Laboratory and diagnostic imaging, along with other AHS services, will still be available.

“The clinic is only a portion of the overall facility, which also includes seniors housing, supportive living, home care, allied health and public health.”

Alberta Health Services said Thursday it is working to recruit two physicians to the community to support primary care in the area.

The province is planning a mid-September community engagement session in Picture Butte, with details to be shared once they are finalized.

The closure comes as multiple southern Alberta emergency departments continue to experience intermittent closures due to physician shortages, including Milk River and Pincher Creek.

