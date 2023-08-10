Tre Ford leads the Elks into a matchup against the Bombers on Thursday

After an 0-8 start marred by lacklustre offensive performances, the Edmonton Elks made changes. Jarious Jackson is now the team’s offensive coordinator and 2022 eighth overall draft pick Tre Ford has been named the team’s starting quarterback. The Elks will look to show signs of improvement on Thursday night when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from Commonwealth Stadium.

The numbers are not kind to the Elks who have only scored 10 offensive touchdowns in total out of 108 drives. Has scored an average of just over 12 points per game. The Elks are last in average net yards per game (290.3) and first downs (128). Eighth in average passing yards per game (229.6) and average rushing yards per game (79.6).

Ford will make his fourth CFL start of his career and will become the first Canadian quarterback to start in consecutive seasons for Edmonton since Frank Cosentino in 1968. His numbers from 2022 were not mind-blowing as he passed for a total 461 yards and threw two touchdown passes and five interceptions. Ford showed why he’s a threat to run as he recorded 149 yards and put up a rushing average of 7.8 yards per carry.

The opponent will be a formidable one for the Elks in the 6-2 Bombers who are coming off a 50-14 win over the B.C. Lions last week. Ford says he’s aware of what he’s up against.

“Yeah, the have a phenomenal defence and phenomenal team in general,” Ford said. “At the end of the day, you don’t get to pick who you play and we have to play Winnipeg three times and B.C. three times. You have to play a bunch of teams who are talented and right now, we are 0-8 so every game you’re looking at is technically going to be an uphill battle. I think once we get that first win we can flip that script.”

The resurgence of receiver Dillon Mitchell will look to give Ford a reliable target. After a slow start which saw him record just 61 yards on 10 catches, Mitchell has 11 catches for 247 yards. Fellow receiver Steven Dunbar will look get going after a quiet last two games which has seen him record just 34 yards compared to an average 62 yards and five catches in his previous five games.

On defence, the Elks are coming off a season-high, five sack peformance in a 27-0 loss to the B.C. Lions on July 29 including two sacks from defensive end A.C. Leonard who has six sacks on the season, all coming in his last four games.

The Elks will have two returning veterans on Thursday in receiver Manny Arceneaux and defensive back Ed Gainey. Arceneaux missed the last six games with a knee injury while Gainey missed six games with a shoulder/chest injury. Linebacker Woodly Appolon will return on special teams after missing four games with a knee injury. Defensive lineman Eli Mencer has been placed on the one-game injured list while receiver Danny Vandervoort and defensive back Dwayne Thompson have been moved to the practice roster.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Tre Ford

Running back: Kevin Brown

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Steven Dunbar Jr., Manny Arceneaux, Kyran Moore, Vincent Forbes-Mombleu

Defence

Defensive line: A.C Leonard, Cole Nelson (Designated National), (Jake Ceresna-Designated nationalized American *) Kony Ealy, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Loucheiz Purifoy

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis, Ed Gainey, Marloshawn Franklin Jr., Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Elks and Bombers on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 5:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7 p.m with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. David Boles will be reporting from the Elks sidelines