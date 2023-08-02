Edmonton Elks to unveil Indigenous logo at Wednesday’s game

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks are the latest team to unveil an Indigenous logo, created by local Métis artist Conrad Plews.

Plews, who is of Cree background, said the logo was inspired by Izaiah Masuskapie’s 2021 Elks logo design, which was used as part of an orange shirt campaign to raise funds for Spirit North.

The new logo will be unveiled on players’ helmets and midfield at Wednesday’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, as part of the club’s Indigenous Celebration night. The national anthem will also be sung in Cree and halftime will feature a performance by Dancing Cree.

Special logo merchandise will be sold at the game, with all net profits going to Indigenous Sport Council of Alberta.

Plews, who is a tattoo artist and the owner of Black Market Tattoo in Edmonton, said it’s an honour to create a logo for the team.

“The design is largely based on the existing Elks logo, as well as the design created by Izaiah. I wanted to integrate both designs while infusing a feeling of dynamic energy and strength,” he said.