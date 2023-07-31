Menu

Sports

Struggling Edmonton Elks promote Jarious Jackson to offensive coordinator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2023 11:43 am
RAW: Edmonton Elks Gavin Cobb Interview
Former Manitoba Bisons receiver Gavin Cobb talks about getting his first career CFL start this week.
The Edmonton Elks are making some changes to their coaching staff after a poor start to the CFL season.

Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson will take over as offensive coordinator for the 0-8 club.

The Elks say he will handle offensive game planning and play-calling duties effective immediately.

Jackson succeeds Stephen McAdoo in the position.

First-ever CFL game broadcast in Punjabi

The club says that McAdoo, who also served as an assistant coach under head coach Chris Jones, will remain on staff in an advisory role.

Jackson previously served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021 and B.C. Lions in 2018 and 2019.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

