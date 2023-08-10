1940s era violin stolen from Kelowna musician: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A rare and highly valuable Italian-made violin has been stolen and Kelowna Mounties are asking for help to recover the priceless instrument.

The instrument, which was made in the 1840s, holds immense both monetary and sentimental value to its owner and is believed to have been stolen on Aug. 3 following a performance.

RCMP said that the incident likely occurred in the vicinity of the lane behind the 700 Block of Wilson Avenue but no surveillance footage is available from the location.

Subsequent to the theft, RCMP said the victim engaged in a multi-day effort to retrace steps, hoping to recover the stolen violin.

“This violin holds not only significant monetary value but also immense sentimental value,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said. “Our aim is to reunite it with its rightful owner.”

The violin features a distinctive one-piece back and is accompanied by three bows — two black and one red.

RCMP said the violin has a microphone pickup jack and a single gold fine tuner.

“Housed within a silver BAM case crafted from carbon fibre, the case is recognizable by its backpack straps and adorned with stickers from various countries the owner has visited,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information can contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, referring to file number 2023-46714, or leave a tip with Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.