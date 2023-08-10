SaskPower warns of unpaid bill scam emails

SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam saying bills have been unpaid and need payment immediately.
The company said the fake emails look to be from MySaskPower and have links encouraging people to give their credit card information.
Saskatoon restaurants pulled into online scam
“We do not threaten disconnection for non-payment through an email,” SaskPower said in a notice.
Trending Now
The organization said it won’t ask for payment through e-transfer, gift cards or bitcoin.
It added that when in doubt, people should contact SaskPower Customer Care at 1-888-757-6937.
More on Crime
- Are retail stores doing enough to prevent shoplifting? Canadians split in poll
- Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction appeal denied by court
- Quebec court gives go-ahead to class action against new isolation system in federal prisons
Comments