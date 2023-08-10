SaskPower warns of unpaid bill scam emails

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam saying bills have been unpaid and need payment immediately.

The company said the fake emails look to be from MySaskPower and have links encouraging people to give their credit card information.

2:07 Saskatoon restaurants pulled into online scam

“We do not threaten disconnection for non-payment through an email,” SaskPower said in a notice.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization said it won’t ask for payment through e-transfer, gift cards or bitcoin.

It added that when in doubt, people should contact SaskPower Customer Care at 1-888-757-6937.