Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SaskPower warns of unpaid bill scam emails

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 10:46 am
SaskPower is warning of an email scam posing as the company and urging customers to pay unpaid bills. View image in full screen
SaskPower is warning of an email scam posing as the company and urging customers to pay unpaid bills. SaskPower
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam saying bills have been unpaid and need payment immediately.

The company said the fake emails look to be from MySaskPower and have links encouraging people to give their credit card information.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon restaurants pulled into online scam'
Saskatoon restaurants pulled into online scam

“We do not threaten disconnection for non-payment through an email,” SaskPower said in a notice.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The organization said it won’t ask for payment through e-transfer, gift cards or bitcoin.

It added that when in doubt, people should contact SaskPower Customer Care at 1-888-757-6937.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsReginaScamSaskPowerPaymentEmail Scame-transfer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices