Crime

Woman smashes kiosk window, grabs money from couple in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 10:47 am
Peterborough police arrested a woman on theft and mischief charges following two incidents in the downtown on Aug. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman on theft and mischief charges following two incidents in the downtown on Aug. 9, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough, Ont., woman faces multiple charges, including theft, following two incidents in the downtown on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers first responded to reports of a woman who had smashed a security kiosk window at the King Street parkade.

As officers searched for the suspect, they received a report of a couple who were trying to help a woman. However, the woman grabbed a “significant amount” of money from the couple and fled from the area of George and Charlotte streets.

Police located the suspect a short time later in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets. Police returned the money to the victims.

A 28-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada'
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada
