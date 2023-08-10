Woman smashes kiosk window, grabs money from couple in downtown Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., woman faces multiple charges, including theft, following two incidents in the downtown on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers first responded to reports of a woman who had smashed a security kiosk window at the King Street parkade.

As officers searched for the suspect, they received a report of a couple who were trying to help a woman. However, the woman grabbed a “significant amount” of money from the couple and fled from the area of George and Charlotte streets.

Police located the suspect a short time later in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets. Police returned the money to the victims.

A 28-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.