Crime

2 youths arrested as RCMP investigate fight at Sherwood Park high school

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted May 23, 2024 6:18 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in St. John's, Newfoundland. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. Two youths were arrested by police after a report of a fight at a high school in Sherwood Park, Alta. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press
Two youths were arrested by police on Thursday after a report of a fight at a high school in Sherwood Park, Alta.

Strathcona County RCMP were called to an incident at Salisbury Composite High School at 10:19 a.m.

In a news release, police said two boys were allegedly involved in an altercation with a student. Bear spray was used at some time during the fight.

“Strathcona County Emergency Services provided immediate medical attention to the student,” the RCMP said in the news release.

“No other students were injured.”

Following the incident, RCMP officers arrested two male youths in connection with the bear spray use.

RCMP said there is no ongoing threat to public safety and the situation has been resolved.

In a message sent to families on Thursday, Elk Island Public Schools confirmed an individual was attacked with bear spray outside the school and was given medical attention.

“While emergency responders were on site, students were kept away from the area so aid could be provided,” the statement reads.

“To protect the privacy of the victim, and because of the ongoing investigation, we’re unable to release further details.”

Elk Island Public Schools said the safety of students and staff is of utmost priority, adding school and division administrators are “extremely concerned” about the incident.

The division has launched an internal investigation to determine what steps the school can take to prevent a similar situation from happening again.

Due to the restrictions outlined in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the RCMP said further details about the suspects will not be released at this time.

