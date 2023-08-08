Menu

Crime

Peterborough man attempts to enter downtown business with gun: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 7:04 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man early Saturday following reports he tried to enter a business with what was believed to be a handgun. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough man is facing weapon and drug charges following an incident at a downtown business early Saturday.

Peterborough police say around 12:30 a.m., a patron tried to enter a business near King and George streets with what was believed to be a handgun.

Officers learned that the man had initially been denied entry but had later returned without the weapon. Police were led to the man who was taken into custody without incident. During a search of the suspect, he was found in possession of three grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers later located and seized a black BB gun in a nearby parking garage.

The 31-year-old Peterborough man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 22.

Peterborough Police ServiceDrug TraffickingPeterborough crimeFirearmweapondowntown PeterboroughConcealed Weapon
