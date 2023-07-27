Peterborough police cruiser, SUV collide on Charlotte Street

A police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.
Just after midnight, emergency crews responded to reports of a T-bone collision on Charlotte Street at Rubidge Street involving a Peterborough Police Service cruiser and an SUV.
No serious injuries were reported. It is unclear if anyone was taken to hospital.
Police blocked off area roads for the investigation and cleanup.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Police have yet to comment on the incident.
More to come.
