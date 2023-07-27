Menu

Traffic

Peterborough police cruiser, SUV collide on Charlotte Street

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 8:59 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough police cruiser involved in overnight two-vehicle collision'
Peterborough police cruiser involved in overnight two-vehicle collision
A Peterborough Police cruiser was involved in a two vehicle accident on Charlotte Street early July 27, 2023.
A police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

Just after midnight, emergency crews responded to reports of a T-bone collision on Charlotte Street at Rubidge Street involving a Peterborough Police Service cruiser and an SUV.

No serious injuries were reported. It is unclear if anyone was taken to hospital.

Police blocked off area roads for the investigation and cleanup.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police have yet to comment on the incident.

More to come.

CollisionPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough trafficPolice CollisionPeterborough Police Cruiserpolice cruiser collisionPeterbrough police MVCpolice MVC
