Peterborough police seek teen who struck child in car with bear spray

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a teenage suspect after a young child in a vehicle was sprayed with bear mace on Wednesday night.

Peterborough police say that at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of George and Perry streets for a reported assault.

Officers learned a woman and her two children were in a vehicle waiting at the intersection when they witnessed a teenage girl nearly get hit by a vehicle.

Police say the woman cried out in surprise and it “sparked an argument,” with the teen pedestrian deploying bear mace at the woman’s vehicle and striking a young girl inside.

The girl was treated at the scene by Peterborough paramedics, police said.

Officers searched the area for the teenager but didn’t find her.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.