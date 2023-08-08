Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearm drawn, several hit with bear spray during altercation in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 12:46 pm
Peterborough police arrested a woman on drug and weapons charges following an altercation between two groups of girls over the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman on drug and weapons charges following an altercation between two groups of girls over the weekend. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman from the City of Kawartha Lakes is facing several weapons and drug charges following an incident in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday night.

Peterborough police say around 9:30 p.m., an altercation between two groups of girls was reported on Crescent Street.

During the altercation, several people were struck with bear spray. A woman also pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the other girls before fleeing into a crowd of people, police reported.

A short time later, officers located the suspect. Police say a search of her bag turned up a replica handgun, a can of bear spray, 3.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, other drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

An 18-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes woman was charged with two counts each of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, drug trafficking (crystal meth, LSD) and one count of pointing a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

She was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada'
Crime on the rise in Peterborough: Statistics Canada
City of Kawartha LakesPeterborough Police ServicePeterboroughPeterborough crimeFirearmPointing a firearmPeterborough OntarioPeterborough firearm arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices