Firearm drawn, several hit with bear spray during altercation in Peterborough

A woman from the City of Kawartha Lakes is facing several weapons and drug charges following an incident in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday night.

Peterborough police say around 9:30 p.m., an altercation between two groups of girls was reported on Crescent Street.

During the altercation, several people were struck with bear spray. A woman also pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the other girls before fleeing into a crowd of people, police reported.

A short time later, officers located the suspect. Police say a search of her bag turned up a replica handgun, a can of bear spray, 3.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, other drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

An 18-year-old City of Kawartha Lakes woman was charged with two counts each of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, drug trafficking (crystal meth, LSD) and one count of pointing a firearm.

She was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday, police said.