Crews responding to major fire involving multiple homes in Surrey

Police and firefighters were called to a massive house fire in Surrey’s East Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Witnesses at the scene reported up to four homes fully engulfed in flames near 192a Street and 73 Avenue.
It was not immediately clear if anyone has been hurt.
People are being urged to avoid the area.
More to come…
