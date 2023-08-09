Menu

Fire

Crews responding to major fire involving multiple homes in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 10:26 pm
Flames shoot from homes in Surrey's East Clayton neighbourhood on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Flames shoot from homes in Surrey's East Clayton neighbourhood on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Courtesy Sim Dhaliwal
Police and firefighters were called to a massive house fire in Surrey’s East Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Witnesses at the scene reported up to four homes fully engulfed in flames near 192a Street and 73 Avenue.

It was not immediately clear if anyone has been hurt.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come…

 

 

 

 

FireSurrey fireSurrey house fireSurrey Fire ServiceMajor FireSurrey Firessurrey fire and rescue servicesurrey residential fire
