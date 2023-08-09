Crews responding to major fire involving multiple homes in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Police and firefighters were called to a massive house fire in Surrey’s East Clayton neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Witnesses at the scene reported up to four homes fully engulfed in flames near 192a Street and 73 Avenue.

Multiple houses are on fire in Surrey near 193 st and 73 ave. This high density Clayton neighbourhood is very tight, so fires is spreading very fast. Firefighters are trying to control but so far no luck. @CityNewsVAN @CityNewsTraffic @cbcnewsbc @CTVVancouver @BhupinderHundal… pic.twitter.com/xSfxSfxi3A — Gurpreet S. Sahota (@GurpreetSSahota) August 10, 2023

It was not immediately clear if anyone has been hurt.

People are being urged to avoid the area.

More to come…