Crime

Woman claiming to have won $70M Lotto Max prize facing criminal charges: OPP

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 5:05 pm
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
An Ontario woman is facing criminal charges after submitting a claim for a $70-million Lotto Max prize, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that on July 17, members of the OPP’s investigation and enforcement bureau, attached to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, received information from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation concerning a ticket claim for a $70-million Lotto Max prize.

As a result, a 33-year-old North Bay woman was charged with attempting fraud over $5,000, forgery and uttering a forged document.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

It’s not confirmed if it’s linked to an unclaimed $70-million Lotto Max prize from a ticket sold in Toronto for the June 28, 2022 draw, which made headlines earlier this year.

The OPP’s Bill Dickson told Global News he couldn’t confirm if that was the case “as anything so specific will become evidence when the matters are heard in court.”

The investigation is ongoing.

