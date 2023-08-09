‘People are in dire situations’: Calgary mayor eyes energy bill fees

Calgary’s mayor wants to know what’s up with local access fees on energy bills and what can be done about them.

And she wants to know what could happen to utility bills if the provincial regulated rate option (RRO) is phased out, as the premier suggested in a mandate letter to the minister in charge of utilities.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she wants city council to be briefed on the impacts of energy bill volatility and how changes to the fees could help Calgarians.

“The model the City of Calgary currently uses to set local access fees may not be the most appropriate one in this volatile energy environment, which is creating situations of energy poverty for many Calgarians who are already struggling with affordability,” Gondek said. “Further, it is negatively impacting operating budgets of critical community-based organizations and businesses alike.

“I think it’s really important to revisit a few things.”

Gondek wants council to learn about the history of local access fees, previous research on possible changes to the fees, what changes to the fees in the current energy environment could look like, possible impacts of fee changes to Calgarians and budget impacts to the city.

The mayor admitted there are conversations about the fees as a means of hedging against high prices.

“That benefits us as a corporation, but it’s crushing a lot of Calgarians. So we need to be having an open dialogue and very transparently explaining to Calgarians the decisions that we’re making.”

RRO rates for Enmax customers in Calgary have seen steady increases since May 2022. But rates have nearly doubled from May to August after a brief reprieve when the province capped rates at 13.5 cents per kilowatt-hour for the first three months of this year.

Those capped rates are to be repaid through to the end of 2024.

Gondek said Calgary currently calculates local access fees based on energy consumption and pricing, and wonders what could happen if Calgary joined other jurisdictions to only charge based on consumption.

The mandate for Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf to “address the cost of utilities for Albertans by exploring the potential phase out of the regulated rate option for electricity and otherwise protecting consumers from spikes in electricity and natural gas prices” is something Gondek is also keeping her eye on, especially how it could affect Calgarians’ budgets.

“We need to be prepared for things that may come down the pipe by being knowledgeable about them right now,” she said.

She hopes to hear from Neudorf on what he’s specifically looking at for RRO options.

Calgary city council is currently on its summer break. The next council meeting is on Sept. 12 and the executive committee meets on Sept. 6.

“We have heard that people are in really dire situations right now and we need to take some action. That action starts with actually understanding the situation and what the potential outcomes could be.”