Saskatchewan RCMP searching for man on attempted murder charges after shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for 31-year-old Dominic Ahenakew after charging him with attempted murder when a man was shot on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Tuesday.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital by STARS, where he is in serious but stable condition.
Officers said the men knew each other.
Ahenakew is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe he is travelling in a white Chevy pickup.
A warrant has been issued for Ahenakew’s arrest for attempted murder, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.
Officers said it was likely an isolated incident, but they consider Ahenakew armed and dangerous.
Residents are being warned to not approach him, and anyone with information on Ahenakew is asked to call RCMP at 306-468-2969.
- Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Josh Duggar’s child pornography conviction appeal denied by court
- Are retail stores doing enough to prevent shoplifting? Canadians split in poll
- Quebec court gives go-ahead to class action against new isolation system in federal prisons
Comments