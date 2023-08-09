Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP searching for man on attempted murder charges after shooting

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 2:43 pm
View image in full screen Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man after another was shot on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Tuesday. View image in full screen
View image in full screen Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man after another was shot on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP are on the lookout for 31-year-old Dominic Ahenakew after charging him with attempted murder when a man was shot on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Tuesday.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital by STARS, where he is in serious but stable condition.

Officers said the men knew each other.

Ahenakew is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are on the lookout for Dominic Ahenakew.
RCMP are on the lookout for Dominic Ahenakew. Saskatchewan RCMP

Investigators believe he is travelling in a white Chevy pickup.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A warrant has been issued for Ahenakew’s arrest for attempted murder, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Officers said it was likely an isolated incident, but they consider Ahenakew armed and dangerous.

Residents are being warned to not approach him, and anyone with information on Ahenakew is asked to call RCMP at 306-468-2969.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsAttempted MurderSaskatchewan RCMPFirearmSTARSWarrantAhtahkakoop Cree Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices