7 people charged in Project Carlos drug trafficking investigation

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) have charged seven people in relation to a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking investigation that took place in Calgary.

Project Carlos is a year-long investigation that concluded with a series of arrests taking place between July 31 and Aug. 3.

A total of 33 charges were laid, including drug trafficking, money laundering, criminal conspiracy, and organized crime-related offences.

ALERT first shared details of Project Carlos at a news conference on Sept. 13, 2022.

Project Carlos resulted in the seizure of more than $4.5 million worth of drugs and nearly $1 million in cash after homes across the city of Calgary were searched in August 2022. The investigation was led by ALERT Calgary’s organized crime team, with support from the Calgary Police Service and RCMP.

“The complexity of Project Carlos is reflected in the severity and breadth of charges being laid and holding this criminal organization accountable. A major source of drugs into Calgary was effectively dismantled and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to public safety,” acting staff sergeant Damien Pearson said.

The following suspects have been charged:

Minh Hoang Nguyen, 43-year-old from Calgary

Joseph Nguyen, 29-year-old from Calgary

Hai Nguyen, 40-year-old from Calgary

Kim Lim, 37-year-old from Calgary

Courtney Dennis, 55-year-old from Calgary

Derek Wong, 28-year-old from Calgary

Marcos Tello, 28-year-old from Calgary

ALERT says Project Carlos relied on the assistance of several police agencies and specialized units, including the Calgary Police Service, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP.

Police say anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police department or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in a Calgary courtroom on Aug. 9.