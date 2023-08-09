Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 girls arrested in Regina after robbery and assault, Regina Police Service

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 1:03 pm
Three Regina girls were arrested after a robbery and assault that took place last week. View image in full screen
Three Regina girls were arrested after a robbery and assault that took place last week. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three girls were arrested in Regina after  Regina police responded to a robbery and assault last week outside a business in the 1800 Block of Lewvan Drive.

Regina police said the incident took place around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 2 and said a group of girls was confronted by another group of girls which resulted in the victim, a 16-year-old girl, being assaulted and having her I.D. and phone stolen.

Trending Now

Police said a 12-year-old and 13-year-old girl are facing robbery charges, and an 11-year-old girl was arrested but couldn’t be charged due to her being under the age of 12.

Officers said both girls make their first appearance in youth court on Sept. 19.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsPoliceAssaultRegina NewsRobberyRegina Police Serviceyouth court
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices