3 girls arrested in Regina after robbery and assault, Regina Police Service

Three girls were arrested in Regina after Regina police responded to a robbery and assault last week outside a business in the 1800 Block of Lewvan Drive.

Regina police said the incident took place around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 2 and said a group of girls was confronted by another group of girls which resulted in the victim, a 16-year-old girl, being assaulted and having her I.D. and phone stolen.

Police said a 12-year-old and 13-year-old girl are facing robbery charges, and an 11-year-old girl was arrested but couldn’t be charged due to her being under the age of 12.

Officers said both girls make their first appearance in youth court on Sept. 19.