Headline link
Crime

Suspects sought after armed robbery at Whitby grocery store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 12:14 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a grocery store in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the Wild Fork on Taunton Road East for reports of a robbery.

Police said three suspects entered the store, all wearing masks and gloves.

One suspect was armed with a handgun, officers said.

Trending Now

According to police, the suspects allegedly demanded cash and fled before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

