Suspects sought after armed robbery at Whitby grocery store

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a grocery store in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the Wild Fork on Taunton Road East for reports of a robbery.

Police said three suspects entered the store, all wearing masks and gloves.

One suspect was armed with a handgun, officers said.

According to police, the suspects allegedly demanded cash and fled before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.