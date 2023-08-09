Suspects sought after armed robbery at Whitby grocery store

Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a grocery store in Whitby.
Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the Wild Fork on Taunton Road East for reports of a robbery.
Police said three suspects entered the store, all wearing masks and gloves.
One suspect was armed with a handgun, officers said.
According to police, the suspects allegedly demanded cash and fled before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
