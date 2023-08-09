Menu

Crime

Police lay charges after human trafficking investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 9, 2023 11:43 am
In June, authorities in Guelph began the investigation into human trafficking. Police arrested a man on Tuesday and he faces multiple charges. View image in full screen
In June, authorities in Guelph began the investigation into human trafficking. Police arrested a man on Tuesday and he faces multiple charges. Guelph Police Service
Police say they have arrested a 34-year-old Guelph man in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

In June, local authorities began the investigation into human trafficking. Police arrested the man on Tuesday and he faces multiple charges.

Among the charges are trafficking in a person, forcible confinement, and withholding documents.

Investigators are also working with community agencies to ensure adequate services have been provided to the victim.

The man has been held for a bail hearing.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceHuman TraffickingGuelph crimeGuelph man arrestedGuelph police investigationhuman trafficking guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

