Entertainment

Glass Tiger performance at Peterborough Musicfest rescheduled to Aug. 17

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 1:32 pm
Alan Frew performs at Jeff Healey A Celebration concert in Toronto, May 3, 2008. View image in full screen
Alan Frew performs at Jeff Healey A Celebration concert in Toronto, May 3, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski
Peterborough Musicfest says a show by Canadian rockers Glass Tiger set for Wednesday has been postponed by over a week.

On Tuesday morning, organizers announced that Alan Frew, lead singer of the band, is ill and unable to perform for the Aug. 9 outdoor show at Del Crary Park in the city’s downtown.

Instead, the show will be rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17. Showtime is 8 p.m.

“We wish Alan a speedy recovery and look forward to having Glass Tiger on stage with us next Thursday,” Musicfest stated.

On his Instagram account, Frew on Monday reported he had a swollen and sore throat and that his “voice is gone.” As a result, he postponed a show scheduled in Prince Edward Island.

“Those who know me, KNOW how this kills me,” he wrote. “The pressure of the singer is unbearable at times because everything rests on those two tiny cords within the throat and mine are not doing well today.”

Trending Now

The alternative rock band Monowhales will open for Glass Tiger on the new concert date in Peterborough.

There will not be a Musicfest show on Wednesday, organizers announced.

The next show will be Saturday, Aug. 12, featuring Fandango — a tribute band to ZZ Top.

Honeymoon Suite returns for Peterborough Musicfest
