RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home

The national weapons enforcement team and Killarney, Man., RCMP seized 121 guns, three sets of body armour and a functioning antique canon from a Wawanesa home last month, police say.

Of the guns seized, 53 were restricted, 53 were non-restricted, four were prohibited but bought before they were illegal, six were antiques and five were receivers. Sixty-two were long guns and the other 55 were handguns, a press release states.

RCMP say the July 20 search warrant also yielded several thousand rounds of ammunition, a number of magazines, of which some were loaded, and firearm manufacturing equipment.

A 38-year-old man is facing four weapons-related charges and was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

RCMP say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

