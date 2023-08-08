Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 11:52 am
Killarney RCMP and the national weapons enforcement support team seized more than 100 guns, loaded magazines, body armour and a functioning antique cannon from a home in Wawanesa in July. View image in full screen
Killarney RCMP and the national weapons enforcement support team seized more than 100 guns, loaded magazines, body armour and a functioning antique cannon from a home in Wawanesa in July. RCMP HANDOUT
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The national weapons enforcement team and Killarney, Man., RCMP seized 121 guns, three sets of body armour and a functioning antique canon from a Wawanesa home last month, police say.

Of the guns seized, 53 were restricted, 53 were non-restricted, four were prohibited but bought before they were illegal, six were antiques and five were receivers. Sixty-two were long guns and the other 55 were handguns, a press release states.

RCMP say the July 20 search warrant also yielded several thousand rounds of ammunition, a number of magazines, of which some were loaded, and firearm manufacturing equipment.

A 38-year-old man is facing four weapons-related charges and was released from custody with an upcoming court date.

RCMP say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Global News will update this story as more details become available.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP'
More than 80 guns, ammo seized in raid at rural Manitoba home: RCMP
Killarney RCMPantique canonantique gunsrestricted gun seizurerural manitoba gunswawanesa gun seizurewawanesa guns
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices